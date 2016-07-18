版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler said to face U.S. Justice department fraud probe - Bloomberg

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Fiat Chrysler said to face U.S. Justice department fraud probe - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/2a50Xpy) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

