BRIEF-Alon Blue Square announces results of meeting of financial creditors for approval of debt arrangement

July 18 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd

* Financial creditors unanimously approved proposed debt reorganization and arrangement between company and its financial creditors

* Alon blue square announces results of meeting of financial creditors for approval of debt arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

