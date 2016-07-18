版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-UPS announces expansion of UPS Worldwide Express package service to reach 117 countries and territories

July 18 United Parcel Service Inc

* Expansion of its UPS Worldwide Express package service to reach 117 countries and territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

