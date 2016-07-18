BRIEF-Southgobi announces deferral agreement with China Investment Corp

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Southgobi Resources Ltd says:
* Southgobi announces deferral agreement with CIC
* Deferral agreement covers outstanding deferred cash interest obligations and associated costs of us$18.8 million
* Next issue date anniversary cash interest payment of US$8.1 million due on November 19, 2016
* As a consideration for deferred payments, company will pay a deferral fee at a rate of 6.4% per annum to CIC
* Pursuant to deferral agreement, co agreed to repay $1.3 to $1.4 million monthly during July to November 2016, repay $20.7 million on Dec 19, 2016
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.