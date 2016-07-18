版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Hongyi Zhou dissolves stake in Qihoo 360 Technology Co

July 18 Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd

* Hongyi Zhou dissolves stake in Qihoo 360 Technology Co ltd as of july 15 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29UXLe4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

