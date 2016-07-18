BRIEF-Niko Resources says is no longer in default of amended facilities agreement

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Niko Resources Ltd:
* Entered into an amendment to its senior term loan facilities agreement
* Company is no longer in default of amended facilities agreement or indenture
* Cash balance, projected cash flow from operating activities for FY 2017 expected to be sufficient to fund projected capital expenditures
* Not required to make interest payments under facilities agreement or indenture during term of amendments
* Says continued withholdings by Petrobangla of amounts will significantly impact co's ability to fund capital budgets for fiscal 2017
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results