BRIEF-Starbucks expands health benefits for eligible U.S. partners

July 18 Starbucks

* Starbucks says will continue to fund approximately 70 percent of the premium costs and cover 100 percent of preventive care services

* "Online benefits platform" designed by Aon to "help" starbucks partners choose from as many as 6 national,regional carriers,5 coverage levels

* Starbucks says will expand health care offering for all eligible u.s. Partners (employees)

Source text - bit.ly/2a4Prul

