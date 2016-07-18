版本:
BRIEF-Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp renews NCIB

July 18 Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation renews normal course issuer bid

* Renewed its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 216,400 Class A shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

