版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Regency Centers Corp buys Klahanie Shopping Center for $36 mln

July 18 Regency Centers Corp:

* Purchase price of $36 million.

* Acquisition of Klahanie Shopping Center in Seattle, Washington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐