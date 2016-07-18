BRIEF-Ipsen says EMA accepts marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen announces the acceptance by the european medicines agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate to treat carcinoid syndrome caused by neuroendocrine tumors, in combination with somatostatin analogues
* Ipsen will pursue a worldwide regulatory plan for marketing authorization submissions in territories where it operates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.