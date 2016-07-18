BRIEF-Ipsen says EMA accepts marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate

July 18 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen announces the acceptance by the european medicines agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate to treat carcinoid syndrome caused by neuroendocrine tumors, in combination with somatostatin analogues

* Ipsen will pursue a worldwide regulatory plan for marketing authorization submissions in territories where it operates