版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ipsen says EMA accepts marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate

July 18 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen announces the acceptance by the european medicines agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate to treat carcinoid syndrome caused by neuroendocrine tumors, in combination with somatostatin analogues

* Ipsen will pursue a worldwide regulatory plan for marketing authorization submissions in territories where it operates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐