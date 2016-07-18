版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft announces Microsoft Stream, a new business video service

July 18 Microsoft Corp :

* Announcing Microsoft Stream, a new business video service Source text - (bit.ly/2aaMYxX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

