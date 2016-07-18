版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-LivePerson announces partnership with GoDaddy

July 18 LivePerson Inc:

* Teaming up with GoDaddy; offering businesses on GoDaddy platform full access to LiveEngage at "special, limited-time price" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

