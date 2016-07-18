版本:
BRIEF-NASA says selected five U.S. Aerospace cos to conduct concept studies

July 18 NASA:

* Has selected five U.S. Aerospace companies to conduct concept studies for a potential future mars orbiter mission

* Cos contracted are Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, Orbital ATK, Space Systems/Loral Source text for Eikon:

