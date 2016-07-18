BRIEF-NASA says selected five U.S. Aerospace cos to conduct concept studies

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 NASA:
* Has selected five U.S. Aerospace companies to conduct concept studies for a potential future mars orbiter mission
* Cos contracted are Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, Orbital ATK, Space Systems/Loral
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.