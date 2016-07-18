BRIEF-Nordex Explosives says EPC transaction price increase to $0.18/shr

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Nordex Explosives Ltd
* Nordex explosives announces epc transaction price increase to $0.18 and completion of definitive agreements
* Societe anonyme d'explosifs et de produits chimiques agreed to improve binding offer and to increase price per share it will pay to $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.