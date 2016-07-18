版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share

July 18 Johnson & Johnson :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

