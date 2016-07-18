版本:
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Raymond James Ltd says shareholders of 3Macs unanimously voted to combine firm with co

July 18 Raymond James Ltd:

* Shareholders of 3Macs unanimously voted to combine the firm with Raymond James Ltd

* The closing date of deal is expected to be Wednesday, August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

