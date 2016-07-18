版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 03:21 BJT

BRIEF-Morningstar says active U.S.-equity funds posted an estimated $21.7 bln in outflows in June

July 18 Morningstar Inc

* Reported estimated U.S. Mutual fund and Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) asset flows for June 2016

* Says active U.S.-equity funds posted an estimated $21.7 billion in outflows in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

