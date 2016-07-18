BRIEF-Par Pacific - Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro Corporation, United States Environmental Protection Agency
* Says Par Pacific estimates cost of compliance with consent decree to be approximately $30 million
* Tesoro to reimburse co for capital expenditures incurred for consent decree to extent related to acts, omissions prior to acquisition date
* Consent decree concerns alleged violations of Federal Clean Air Act by unit of Tesoro that occurred prior to acquisition of that entity by Par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.