BRIEF-Par Pacific - Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro

July 18 Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro Corporation, United States Environmental Protection Agency

* Says Par Pacific estimates cost of compliance with consent decree to be approximately $30 million

* Tesoro to reimburse co for capital expenditures incurred for consent decree to extent related to acts, omissions prior to acquisition date

* Consent decree concerns alleged violations of Federal Clean Air Act by unit of Tesoro that occurred prior to acquisition of that entity by Par