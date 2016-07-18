版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announces validation by European Medicine Agency

July 18 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Lexicon announces the validation by the European Medicine Agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome

* Telotristat etiprate has a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐