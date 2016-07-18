版本:
BRIEF-D.E. Shaw & Co reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Constellium

July 18 Constellium NV :

* D.E. Shaw & Co L.P. reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Constellium NV as of July 8 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2a6GwFl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

