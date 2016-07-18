BRIEF-Super Micro Computer to report lower than expected revenue, EPS

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Super Micro Computer Inc :
* Company to report lower than expected revenue and EPS in Q4
* Anticipates that it will report non-GAAP operating expenses for fourth fiscal quarter between $57.9 million and $58.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $599.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company also announces $100 million stock repurchase program
* Now anticipates that it will report revenue for its Q4 of fiscal 2016 in range of $520 million to $524 million
* Also anticipates that its non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $0.15 to $0.17 in Q4
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.