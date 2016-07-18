BRIEF-Matson Logistics to buy Span Alaska for $197.6 mln

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Matson Inc :
* Transaction valued at $197.6 million
* Transaction expected to be $0.10 to $0.12 accretive to annual eps, excluding one-time costs
* Transaction expected to be $0.10 to $0.12 accretive to annual eps
* Matson says after closings of transaction and notes, we expect our $400 million revolving credit facility to have approximately $345 million of unused capacity
* Expects to fund $197.6 million transaction at closing from available borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit facility
* In third and fourth quarters of 2016, expects one-time pre-tax transaction closing and integration costs to be about $4.0 to $5.0 million
* Matson logistics to acquire span alaska
* Matson inc says expects to fund transaction from available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Says enters Into Agreement For $200 Mln 15-Year senior unsecured notes at 3.14% fixed rate
* Proceeds of notes are expected to be used to pay down company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes
* Matson will not assume any span alaska debt in transaction.
* Expects business integration to be substantially complete by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.