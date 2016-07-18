版本:
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $2.11 bln

July 18 Netflix Inc :

* Qtrly revenue $2.11 billion versus $1.64 billion last year

* Q2 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/29TNmQn Further company coverage:

