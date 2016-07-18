版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of Vogue International deal

July 18 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Vogue International Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

