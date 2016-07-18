版本:
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-EMC Q2 non-gaap earnings per weighted average diluted share $0.45

July 18 EMC Corp :

* Q2 revenue $6.0 billion

* Expect Dell transaction to happen under original terms and within originally announced timeframe

* EMC Corp says GAAP earnings per weighted average diluted share was $0.29 in Q2

* Says non-gaap earnings per weighted average diluted share in Q2 was $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/29VNOx5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

