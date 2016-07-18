版本:
BRIEF-James Tananbaum reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Nanostring Tech

July 18 Nanostring Technologies Inc :

* James Tananbaum reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc as of July 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

