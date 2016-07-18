BRIEF-Atico Mining produces 4.79 mln pounds of Cu in Q2

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Atico Mining Corp :
* Qtrly production of 2,948 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 28% over q2 2015.
* "remain on target to meet our annual consolidated production guidance"
* Atico produces 4.79 million pounds of cu and 2,948 ounces of au in second quarter 2016
* Qtrly production of 4.79 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 65% over Q2 2015.
* Atico Mining Corp says qtrly average processed tonnes per day of 814, an increase of 41% over Q2 2015
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.