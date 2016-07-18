版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Arowana files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

July 18 Arowana Inc :

* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Arowana Inc says for the three months ended May 31, 2016, company expects to report a net loss of $40,146 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐