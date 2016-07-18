BRIEF-Yahoo expects Q3 revenue of $1,275 - $1,325 mln

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Yahoo! Inc:
* Sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $190 - $220 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $1,275 million - $1,325 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP operating income $65 - $95 million
* Sees FY revenue ex-TAC $3,400 - $3,600 million
* Sees FY GAAP revenue $4,900 - $5,100 million
* Sees Q3 revenue ex-TAC $840 - $880 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $700 million - $800 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $4.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY GAAP operating income $175 - $275 million
* Active headcount of 8,800 at q2, down approximately 2,100 year over year Source text - bit.ly/2a6P2Eu Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.