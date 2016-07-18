版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-General Atlantic Singapore reports 6.1 pct stake in SouFun Holdings

July 18 SouFun Holdings Ltd :

* General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd reports 6.1 percent stake in SouFun Holdings Limited, as of July 8, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

