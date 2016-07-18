BRIEF-NVR says entered into unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Nvr Inc :
* Says on July 15, 2016 entered into an unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing
* Unsecured credit agreement provides for aggregate revolving loan commitments of $200 million
* Under credit agreement, company may request increases of up to $300 million to facility in form of revolving loan commitments or term loans
* Credit agreement termination date is July 15, 2021 - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million sublimit for issuance of letters of credit and a $25 million sublimit for a swing line commitment
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.