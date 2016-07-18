版本:
BRIEF-Superconductor Technologies effecting a one-for-fifteen reverse split of stock

July 18 Superconductor Technologies Inc

* Says effecting a one-for-fifteen (1:15) reverse split of its common stock

* Superconductor Technologies Inc. completes reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

