BRIEF-Depomed says Patent Board Denies IPR of NUCYNTA Patent

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Depomed Inc
* Depomed announces patent trial and appeal board denial of inter partes review of Nucynta patent
* Patent trial and appeal board of USPTO declined to institute inter partes review (IPR) petition filed by Rosellini Scientific, LLC
* ANDA litigation decision related to this patent expected by september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.