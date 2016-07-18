版本:
BRIEF-Depomed says Patent Board Denies IPR of NUCYNTA Patent

July 18 Depomed Inc

* Depomed announces patent trial and appeal board denial of inter partes review of Nucynta patent

* Patent trial and appeal board of USPTO declined to institute inter partes review (IPR) petition filed by Rosellini Scientific, LLC

* ANDA litigation decision related to this patent expected by september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

