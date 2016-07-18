版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Wex says it has sold about $355 million in equity financing

July 18 Wex Inc

* Says it has sold about $355 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29Qchkp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

