BRIEF-Cynapsus announces positive phase 3 results for Parkinson's drug

July 18 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc

* Top-Line CTH-300 results expected in late Q3 or early Q4

* New drug application for CTH-300 and CTH-301 with FDA expected to be submitted in first half of 2017.

* Cynapsus Therapeutics announces positive phase 3 dose titration phase results with APL-130277 for the treatment of off episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease

* APL-130277 was well tolerated