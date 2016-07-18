BRIEF-Cynapsus announces positive phase 3 results for Parkinson's drug

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc
* Top-Line CTH-300 results expected in late Q3 or early Q4
* New drug application for CTH-300 and CTH-301 with FDA expected to be submitted in first half of 2017.
* Cynapsus Therapeutics announces positive phase 3 dose titration phase results with APL-130277 for the treatment of off episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease
APL-130277 was well tolerated
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.