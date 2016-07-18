BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q2 operating margin of about 22 pct

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Estimate our Q2 2016 operating margin will be approximately 22 percent, in line with our previous guidance
* Did see a slight quarter-to-quarter sequential year-over-year improvement in domestic TRASM for Q2
* Saw modest q-to-q sequential decline in non-ticket revenue per PFs in Q2, ending quarter with $51.32 in non-ticket revenue per PFs
* Sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon of $1.47
* Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) came in at low end of range contemplated in initial guidance for Q2
* Saw a modest quarter-to-quarter sequential decline in non-ticket revenue per PFs in Q2
* Says adjusted CASM ex-fuel for Q2 2016 is estimated to have decreased approximately 8 percent year over year Source text: (bit.ly/2a4a1Ig) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.