BRIEF-Banc of California says qtrly total assets of $10.2 bln

July 18 Banc Of California Inc :

* Says total assets of $10.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

