公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Hudson Technologies awarded department of defense contract

July 18 Hudson Technologies Inc :

* Hudson Technologies awarded department of defense contract with an estimated maximum value of $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

