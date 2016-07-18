BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016
* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016
* Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16
* Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16
* Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production
* In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.