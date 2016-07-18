版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Point Capital reports 8.3 pct passive stake in PHH

July 18 PHH Corp :

* Silver Point Capital, L.P.'s stake in PHH Corp is a passive stake

* Silver Point Capital, L.P. reports 8.3 pct stake in PHH Corp as of July 6, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29HHPwW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐