BRIEF-Endo International to terminate supply agreement

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Endo International Plc :
* Effective date of termination is April 27, 2017- SEC filing
* Endo is terminating supply agreement in accordance with terms; termination will not give rise to early termination fees, penalties
* Unit provided written notice to Noramco, Inc that Endo was terminating supply agreement, dated as of April 27, 2012
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.