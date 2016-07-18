版本:
BRIEF-Endo International to terminate supply agreement

July 18 Endo International Plc :

* Effective date of termination is April 27, 2017- SEC filing

* Endo is terminating supply agreement in accordance with terms; termination will not give rise to early termination fees, penalties

* Unit provided written notice to Noramco, Inc that Endo was terminating supply agreement, dated as of April 27, 2012 Source text: (bit.ly/29U0WU2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

