BRIEF-Lipocine expects to incur about $370,000 of cash expenditures

July 18 Lipocine Inc :

* Estimates it will incur approximately $370,000 of cash expenditures

* Company began notifying affected employees on July 18, 2016

* Lipocine Inc says annual costs savings of $1.7 million are expected upon completion of restructuring plan

* Approved a restructuring and reduction in force plan of eight employees, constituting approximately 33% of company's workforce

* Expects to recognize most of these restructuring charges during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Annual costs savings of $1.7 million are expected upon completion of restructuring plan - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2a4lOGL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)