BRIEF-Lipocine expects to incur about $370,000 of cash expenditures

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Lipocine Inc :
* Estimates it will incur approximately $370,000 of cash expenditures
* Company began notifying affected employees on July 18, 2016
* Lipocine Inc says annual costs savings of $1.7 million are expected upon completion of restructuring plan
* Approved a restructuring and reduction in force plan of eight employees, constituting approximately 33% of company's workforce
* Expects to recognize most of these restructuring charges during three months ended September 30, 2016
* Annual costs savings of $1.7 million are expected upon completion of restructuring plan
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.