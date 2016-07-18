BRIEF-Golden Queen Mining to increase size of its bought deal financing

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :
* 9.7 million units of company are being offered on a bought deal basis at price of C$1.45 per unit - SEC filing
* Golden Queen Mining says agreed to increase size of its previously announced bought deal financing from C$13 million to about C$14 million Source text: (bit.ly/2abytdk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.