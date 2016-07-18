BRIEF-Yahoo CEO Mayer says no announcement to share on strategic alternatives process - Conf Call

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "No announcement to share today on the strategic alternatives process" - Conf Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Deep into the process of evaluating proposals" - Conf Call
* Yahoo CEO Mayer says "Would certainly like to continue the partnership regardless of our strategic alternatives process" on Mozilla Partnership
* Yahoo Inc says if Mozilla doesn't want to continue the partnership, the agreement has certain mitigations to reduce exposure - Conf Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Will also be retiring Yahoo! Recommends and the legacy Yahoo! Messenger product by the end of Q3" - Conf Call
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Now running the company at the lowest cost structure and with smallest headcount in a decade" - Conf Call Source - yhoo.it/2a4bsqk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.