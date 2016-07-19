版本:
BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports diavik diamond mine Q2 production

July 18 Dominion Diamond Corp :

* Qtrly diavik diamond mine production carats recovered 1.58 millions versus 1.88 millions in Q1, 2016

* Qtrly diavik diamond mine production tonnes processed 0.54 millions versus 0.56 millions in Q1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

