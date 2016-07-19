版本:
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical announces pricing of $15 bln of senior notes

July 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

* Announces pricing of $15 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of Actavis Generics

* Notes will be sold at a price of 99.914%, 99.991%, 99.835%, 99.666%, 99.734% and 99.167% of principal amount

* Net proceeds from offering will be about $14.9 billion, after underwriting discounts & estimated offering expenses

