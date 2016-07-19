BRIEF-DKSH Holding says Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
July 19 DKSH Holding AG :
* Board of directors proposes at annual general meeting in march 2017 that Joerg Wolle will replace Adrian T. Keller as chairman of board of directors
* Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO
* Most recently, Stefan Butz was Chief Executive Industry & Coo Europe/China with Intertek Group Plc in London
* Joerg wolle to become chairman of board of directors
Joerg wolle to become chairman of board of directors

Wolle will replace Adrian t. Keller as chairman of board of directors
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.