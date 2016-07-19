版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 17:46 BJT

BRIEF-BGC Partners to acquire Sunrise Brokers

July 19 Bgc Partners Inc

* Bgc partners announces agreement to acquire sunrise brokers, a leading financial brokerage for equity derivatives

* Details of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

