BRIEF-New Residential says board increased size to six members

July 18 New Residential Investment Corp :

* Says on July 13, 2016, board of directors increased size of board to six members - SEC filing

* New Residential Investment Corp says appointed Andrew Sloves as an independent director of company Source text: (bit.ly/29PyrbV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

