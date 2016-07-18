版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Alexco to make offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts and/or units up to C$50 mln

July 18 Alexco Resource Corp :

* To make offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts and/or units up to an aggregate total of CDN$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

